City of Minot closes compost sites

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Starting Wednesday, the city of Minot is closing its 10 compost sites for the winter season.

You will be able to bring your yard waste to the city of Minot landfill for free if you use city sanitation services.

The landfill is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

City sanitation crews do not collect yard waste.

The city will accept Christmas trees at Compost Site 3, near Oak Park, and Compost Site 7, near KMOT, from Dec. 27 through Jan. 8.

