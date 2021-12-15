City of Harvey gets new ambulance

HARVEY, N.D. – The city of Harvey has a new ambulance out on the roads to help better serve the community.

The department has been working to get a new rig for more than five years.

After community donations, fundraisers, and grants, Harvey was able to purchase the more than $240,000 ambulance.

The ambulance features four-wheel drive and new safety features to better help serve the more than 1,000-square-mile service area.

“The people of this area are going to be serviced quicker and easier,” said Dolores Stolz, president of the ambulance service and EMT.

“Some of the ambulances that we did have were breaking down fairly often and they were only two-wheel-drive vehicles,” said Brandon Ramsey, a board member with the service and EMT.

The department now has a total of three ambulances.

