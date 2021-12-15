Advertisement

Busy week for Bison football

By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bison have more than just the national semi-final going on this week. It’s signing day Wednesday and on Friday it’s both the James Madison game and graduation.

“It does create kind of a unique situation in the positive sense. Ever since I’ve been here to be a college football or any student-athlete to be able to compete on the same day you graduate talk about a pretty positive experience not only for you but your family and your teammates,” said Matt Entz, NDSU head coach.

The Bison and the Dukes play at 8:15 p.m. CST on Friday night. NDSU is 30-1 at the Fargodome in the playoffs. James Madison handed the Bison their lone home post-season loss.

