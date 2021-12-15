BSC All-Region XIII volleyball

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State has a trio of players on the All-Region-13 volleyball team.

Reile Payne is the Most Valuable Player. She led the Mystics to the Mon-Dak regular season title. Payne was tops in the league in kills per set.

The player who assisted on most of those kills is Cam Beasley. She’s on the All-Region team as a setter. Cam led the league in assists per set.

Defensive specialist Abbi Kopp is also All-Region. She was second in the conference in digs.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.