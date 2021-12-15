Advertisement

BSC All-Region XIII volleyball

BSC Volleyball
BSC Volleyball(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State has a trio of players on the All-Region-13 volleyball team.

Reile Payne is the Most Valuable Player. She led the Mystics to the Mon-Dak regular season title. Payne was tops in the league in kills per set.

The player who assisted on most of those kills is Cam Beasley. She’s on the All-Region team as a setter. Cam led the league in assists per set. 

Defensive specialist Abbi Kopp is also All-Region. She was second in the conference in digs.

