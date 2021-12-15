Bismarck police arrest man after high-speed chase
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man is in custody after Bismarck police say he broke into a home and led officers on a high-speed chase.
A witness told law enforcement that he heard a woman calling for help and saw 40-year-old Richard Klatt climbing through a broken window of a home Tuesday morning. Court documents report that Klatt had tried to profess his love to the woman.
Police say they found Klatt and he fled westbound on I-94 at more than 100 mph.
Klatt was arrested and is charged with felony reckless endangerment, fleeing, criminal trespass, and driving under suspension.
