Advertisement

Bismarck police arrest man after high-speed chase

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A New Salem man is in custody after Bismarck police say he broke into a home and led officers on a high-speed chase.

A witness told law enforcement that he heard a woman calling for help and saw 40-year-old Richard Klatt climbing through a broken window of a home Tuesday morning. Court documents report that Klatt had tried to profess his love to the woman.

Police say they found Klatt and he fled westbound on I-94 at more than 100 mph.

Klatt was arrested and is charged with felony reckless endangerment, fleeing, criminal trespass, and driving under suspension.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND Asia restaurant
Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations
The portions circled in red are clues this bill is fake.
Thousands of dollars in fake money seized in northern ND
27-year-old Aren Coombs
Bismarck police arrest man they say grabbed teenager in store
Silver Alert for Tioga man
CANCELLATION: Silver Alert issued for Tioga man
Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire

Latest News

10PM Sportscast - 12/14/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12/14/2021
Crews had to rescue two men from ice that drifted from the shore.
Father, son rescued after ice drifted from shore
csea funding
Clean Sustainable Energy Authority recommends six projects for funding
rapid sos stark county
RapidSOS data system helps Stark County dispatchers, officers