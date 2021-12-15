Bismarck High boys basketball aim for state title

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck boys basketball program changed its system last season. Pressure defense, an up-tempo offense and using depth. In their first two WDA wins, the Demons are averaging 91 points.

The Bismarck High Demons come into this season with aspirations for a state title. The Demons went 15-5 in the regular season a year ago, and two of those main pieces return this winter.

Jordan Wilhelm, Bismarck head coach, said: “We have two returning starts, Treysen and Ethan Stutz. He’s another senior for us that started last year as a junior, and he’s just a kid that plays with a ton of energy. He’s going to play at the top of our press. He’s going to frustrate a lot of opposing teams’ point guards. Which is weird because he’s technically our big, a 6′2″ big, but he’s going to be up and in the gril of opposing team’s point guards.”

And one of those seniors, Treysen Eaglestaff, likes the way his team is taking shape.

Treysen Eaglestaff, Bismarck senior, said: “We’re like dogs this year. Our first year, when we ran our press, we had Nick Hinz and Tyce Halter. They were just dogs on defense, and we have that this year. Everyone knows our role on the team, and not everyone just worries about scoring. We just have dogs to get the small things done.”

And those dogs out on the floor are expected to run the system in place.

Wilhelm said: “It’s a two-point guard offense that we run. You know we don’t have a true point guard. We have two guys that we consider a point guard out on the floor at all times. So you’re always going to find in our system four or five point guards that play for us. I think our depth for us is going to be strong. You will see a lot of guys, the underclass playing as well. We have seven seniors that we really like, but after people watch us, know about us, they know we’re going to play 12 to 13 guys.

The depth will be vital for BHS. One of those guys, coach Wilhelm likes a lot.

Wilhelm added: “Another guy we expect big things from is George Gillette. Played for us, came off the bench for us last year, kind of came out of nowhere. We knew he could be a kid that could score the basketball, but for us last year we were pleasantly surprised.”

With guys like Gillette, Eaglestaff, and Stutz, the Demons know it’s going to be an ever-changing season.

Wilhelm said: “Those 12 or 13 guys that play in game one are not going to be the 12 or 13 guys that play in March because it’s going to be a constant process for us as a staff and as a program to find the right guys to fit those roles. For us, it’s going to be a puzzle that will be a process for us all season long.”

