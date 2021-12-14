Advertisement

BisMan post office reminds people of important shipping deadlines for the holidays

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By Robb Vedvick
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Christmas Eve is just ten days away and that means the window for shipping packages is getting smaller.

Tracey Harter with the United States Postal Service in Bismarck-Mandan says the best way to make sure your packages arrive on time is to send them early. Estimated delivery times are shorter than last year, but it’s not by much.

”Last year was definitely a record year, just with the whole pandemic and everything. It’s pretty close, I think last year we hit 1.1 billion [packages]. So this year we’re expecting about 950 million,” said Harter.

Harter says the more than one hundred sorting facilities added last year have been instrumental in avoiding bottlenecks. For guidelines and dates to help make sure your gift makes it before Christmas, visit the USPS website.

