Thousands of gallons of oil by-product spilled in ND

WILLISTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is investigating a produced water spill north of Williston.

The DEQ says produced water is a by-product of oil production.

Originally, Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, said approx. 10 barrels of produced water spilled, but now it’s estimating 176 barrels or 7,300 gallons of produced water spilled into agricultural land.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

