Silver Alert issued for Tioga man

TIOGA, N.D. - A Silver Alert is being issued for a 64-year-old man from Tioga.

Tioga Police said Alan Biwer is 5′9″, 210 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes.

Police said his last known whereabouts were at his residence in Tioga on Dec. 13 at 7 a.m.

Investigators said they believe Biwer is driving an orange 2014 Ford extended cab F150 with North Dakota plate 242 CVL.

They said he may be wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, dark blue sweatpants and brown slippers. Police said Biwer has a medical condition that causes him to get confused, and he may be lost.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Tioga Police at (701) 664-2514.

