Red Cross sends North Dakotans to Kentucky following tornadoes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Friday, a tornado outbreak impacted eight states, killing more than 70 people in Kentucky alone. Monday, members of the Red Cross headed to Kentucky to lend a helping hand. The American Red Cross has one goal.

“Our mission is to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies,” said Kevin Mehrer, executive director of the American Red Cross in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Following the devastation from this weekend’s storms in Kentucky, three Red Cross volunteers from eastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota are headed to Kentucky to lend a helping hand. Red Cross officials say this is North Dakota’s opportunity to help fellow Americans to the south.

“For those folks in North Dakota, we’ve seen others’ compassion. I think of the Red River valley, whether it’s in Grand Forks or Fargo, or in Minot and the flooding of 2011, the Red Cross was there for us, and it’s our turn to do a favor in return,” said Mehrer.

North Dakotans aren’t the only ones going to help. President Joe Biden is visiting later this week.

“We’ve already approved an emergency declaration, a major disaster declaration for Kentucky. I spoke with the government several times thus far. And this gives me the tools to provide everything that we can from the federal level,” said President Biden.

Volunteers are deployed for two weeks, which means those who are being deployed now will be in Kentucky over Christmas.

“The volunteers we deployed, talk about being selfless, giving up your own Christmas to help others, that will probably be spending Christmas in a shelter,” said Mehrer.

Right now, the volunteers’ focus is on mass care and sheltering, which means they’re setting up shelters and feeding stations to make sure people who have lost their homes receive immediate assistance and are provided a place to stay and food to eat.

According to Kentucky’s governor, early reports suggest these twisters might have been among the strongest tornadoes to ever touch down in Kentucky.

