Advertisement

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

By MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also confirmed Tuesday that the pill delivered on promising early results in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The updates come as U.S. regulators are expected to soon decide on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck.

If authorized, the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for high-risk adults but is also studying the drug in lower-risk adults.

The company said the drug missed a key study goal in ongoing testing of those patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Minot man charged with manslaughter for hunting accident
Police traffic control to cease at Bismarck’s Chick-fil-A line
Man charged
Man charged in fatal stabbing in California arrested in Berthold on probation violation
After spending 144 days in the NICU at Bryan, the longest NICU stay in hospital history, Reece...
Baby born at 22.5 weeks, weighing 1 lb. makes it home for the holidays

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron, study says
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery
Family breaks own record for Christmas lights (no sound)