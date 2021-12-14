New coach for St. Mary’s boys’ basketball fitting in well

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It may be B.J. Etzold’s first year at the helm for the St. Mary’s boys’ basketball squad, but he has a veteran-heavy team. It’s given the former girls’ head coach a smooth transition.

“We have eight seniors in the rotation. They all contribute in different ways. They’re a really special group and we expect them to set the culture and set the tone. We also have some juniors too that can really play and we’re hoping that they all can mesh together at some point here,” said Etzold.

A total of 11 seniors and 7 juniors have plenty of positive traits.

“Definitely defensively, we can get better defensively. Offensively, we have a lot of shooters, lot of good guards that can push the tempo and make plays,” said Evan Gross, St. Mary’s senior.

Skills on the court but also smarts on the court.

“I think just kind of knowing what we’re good at and our strengths and we can kind of play to it. Other teams might not have that advantage. They might be younger, kind of inexperienced as a group versus us, we just kind of have an idea of what we’re going to do and how we can play to our strengths,” said Easton Hinnenkamp, St. Mary’s senior.

With so many good things happening on the court, there is one thing that Saints need to work on to produce results.

“Some guys they’re very skilled but they might have to pass up a shot or two to get someone else a shot and understand who has the hot hand that night and find them. It’s going to take a little time to fall into that. I think some guys are used to having the ball in their hands and having to score but realize we have a lot of guys who can do that. So just trusting each other and just finding that mesh of sharing the ball on the offensive end,” said Etzold.

The Saints will host Minot on Tuesday.

