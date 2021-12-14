Advertisement

ND POST board votes to expand profiling and hate crime training in North Dakota

Lieutenant Daniel Haugen quote(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training board voted last week to officially implement hate crime and bias-based profiling training at law enforcement training academies statewide. Officials at the Bismarck training facility say this is an expansion of a program that’s already being taught.

“Before it was set around more cultural diversity, cultural awareness, the differences between different cultures of people that live in the state. And now it’s going to be that and informative on what are biases; what are hate crimes; how to identify them,” said Lieutenant Daniel Haugen, with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The board voted to begin implementing the expanded training course on the first of April next year. However, Lieutenant Haugen says the Bismarck Training Academy will begin teaching the expanded course when their next twelve-week training session begins, on January 31st.

