Minot Public School District addresses social media post about wardrobe questionnaire

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School District is clearing the air after a social media post created a bit of a stir.

The post from the parent of a high schooler showed an image of what appeared to be a questionnaire on whether certain students’ wardrobes were distracting.

The district said the questionnaire was not from a teacher, but rather was part of student’s project.

Your News Leader reached out to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer who sent us the following statement:

“The District recently became aware a student asked for a questionnaire to be handed out to fellow students, to then use in a presentation for a class. The student has since been informed these are not appropriate questions and responses will not be provided.”

Your News Leader also reached out to Central Campus, the school in question.

The school indicated that they do not comment on classroom activities, but if parents have questions about anything they should call the school office.

