Minot Post Office sees busiest holiday shipping season

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – This week is the busiest time of year for United States Post Offices across the country, as people ship their holiday gifts to make it to their destinations in time by Christmas.

Dozens of Minot residents made their way to the post office Tuesday to ship off their last-minute Christmas gifts and fortunately with very little wait time.

“I think not more than five minutes. It looks a little longer now, but it was really quick, we thought it would be like a hour or something,” said Kathleen Becker, a Minot resident.

Some choose to skip the line and use the self service feature.

“It was nice, usually I wait in line a few minutes which isn’t too bad but this was a lot simpler,” said Minot resident Melani Mercardo.

Similar to companies across the country, the Minot Post Office is facing staff and trucking shortages.

“We have been planning for a truck shortage, right along with everybody else, so what we are doing is we are combing trucks, instead of sending out half full trucks, we are making sure they are full and sending them out that way,” said Tammy Clemm, the Post Master for the Minot United States Post Office.

Amid the shortages, some residents have noticed their packages taking a bit longer to be delivered amid the busy holiday season.

“It’s taken a little while there are a few things that I bought online that they still haven’t come in yet, but I will just waiting until after the holidays,” said Mercardo.

Some have even noticed their general mail service being disrupted.

“We didn’t get any mail yesterday and lately we get mail delivery at 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., 11:00 p.m. at night,” said Pat Wheeler, a Minot resident.

The Minot office is actively hiring positions for the holiday and after... Adding that they hope the people of the magic city are patient and get their shipping done as soon as possible.

“Make sure you are shipping your packages earlier opposed to later. Again we are doing our best to get those packages delivered by the holidays,” said Clemm.

The last day to get your package delivered by Priority Mail Service is Dec. 18.

The U.S. Postal Service estimates that more than 12 billion pieces of mail will be processes between Thanksgiving and News Year’s Day.

