Matt Dey of DSU is NAIA All-American

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The offensive line is the most important part of football that people rarely talk about.

Dickinson State’s Matt Dey needs to be talked about because he’s a first-team N.A.I.A. All-American.

Dey is a senior center for the Blue Hawks. He helped DSU gain over 4,500 yards and score 60 touchdowns this fall, which is the best in Hawks history.

The team was also 5th in passing touchdowns and number nine in red-zone touchdowns. Matt was a second-team All-American last year.

Also, Tyger Frye is an honorable mention. He was the North Star Conference offensive player of the year.

