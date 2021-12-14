Advertisement

Matt Dey of DSU is NAIA All-American

(kfyr)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The offensive line is the most important part of football that people rarely talk about.

Dickinson State’s Matt Dey needs to be talked about because he’s a first-team N.A.I.A. All-American.

Dey is a senior center for the Blue Hawks. He helped DSU gain over 4,500 yards and score 60 touchdowns this fall, which is the best in Hawks history.

The team was also 5th in passing touchdowns and number nine in red-zone touchdowns. Matt was a second-team All-American last year.

Also, Tyger Frye is an honorable mention. He was the North Star Conference offensive player of the year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Jon Erickson
ND Guardsman promoted to general officer
Man charged
Man charged in fatal stabbing in California arrested in Berthold on probation violation
Minot man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman at party
Carol Feist
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws arrested in Montana

Latest News

NDSU vs. JMU on Friday
James Madison vs. NDSU in FCS semi-finals on Friday
Eric Wentz
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Eric Wentz
10PM Sportscast - 12/12/2021
10PM Sportscast - 12-12-2021
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) kneels pre game against the Detroit Lions in...
Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas with 38-10 rout of the Lions