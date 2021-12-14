Mark Watne named ND Farmers Union president for ninth year

MINOT, N.D. – Mark Watne of Velva was named this year’s North Dakota Farmers Union President for the ninth year in a row.

Watne was elected by more than 500 members at the union’s 95th annual convention.

Watne emphasized the importance of grass root farmers and the need to stick together when times get tough.

Other seats were also up for election.

Members from the Farmers Union also selected delegates for the national convention in Denver coming up in February.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.