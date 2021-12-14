Advertisement

Mark Watne named ND Farmers Union president for ninth year

Mark Watne
Mark Watne(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. – Mark Watne of Velva was named this year’s North Dakota Farmers Union President for the ninth year in a row.

Watne was elected by more than 500 members at the union’s 95th annual convention.

Watne emphasized the importance of grass root farmers and the need to stick together when times get tough.

Other seats were also up for election.

Members from the Farmers Union also selected delegates for the national convention in Denver coming up in February.

