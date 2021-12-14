Advertisement

James Madison vs. NDSU in FCS semi-finals on Friday

NDSU vs. JMU on Friday
NDSU vs. JMU on Friday(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When the F.C.S. bracket was first released, it did not take long to see that if NDSU hosted James Madison that would be an outstanding match-up. It’s happening on Friday night in the Fargodome.

The Bison beat East Tennessee State over the weekend. It was a game that you could tell early on that North Dakota State could run the ball and the Buccaneers could not, so it was over long before the final buzzer sounded.

Matt Entz, NDSU head coach, said: “I thought we did a good job running the football, of course, we have 280 yards, almost 33 minutes time of possession, and then we were able to limit their rushing attack to 66 and that was something that they hung their hat on all year long. When we could make them one-dimensional, it helped in our game planning. We were 4 of 4 in the red zone. Offensively we did a good job when we got into the red zone. We were able to score some touchdowns.”

NDSU has only lost one home playoff game in the F.C.S. James Madison was the team that did it in 2016. JMU is also going to the F.B.S. next year.

Entz said: “We have a very good football team coming in here this week, maybe the best team in the country? I don’t know, but I’m sure people will argue either way but really good up front. Number three, their defensive tackle, Mike Green is very dynamic. They have Bryce Carter, defensive end that has eight sacks. They do a great job both versus the run and the pass.”

It’s a late game on Friday. An 8:15 p.m. central time start on ESPN2.

