Flasher Public School joins in on safe driving initiative, hopes for zero fatalities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While teen drivers make up five percent of licensed drivers, they are behind the wheel in nearly 20 percent of all crashes, according to the NDDOT. Now, Flasher Public School has joined Kidder County in a Vision Zero Schools program that works to increase safe driving among North Dakota teens.

The Flasher students will be working peer-to-peer to encourage others to speak up if they see unsafe or distracted driving. Their goal is “zero fatalities, zero excuses.”

“The reason it’s important is so that students are able to prevent those tragedies from happening. Especially for a small community like Flasher, if something were to happen that would be devastating to everyone because everyone knows everyone in these little towns,” said Theresa Liebsch, Vision Zero coordinator for Morton County.

Organizers say that Flasher students care about each other, and hope that this initiative will save someone’s life.

Students created three public service videos to promote safe driving. The videos can be found at Vision Zero North Dakota (nd.gov).

