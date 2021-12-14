Class-B basketball poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The tie has been broken this week in the Class-B boys’ basketball poll conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association. Kindred takes the top spot in the voting with Enderlin coming in second. Four Winds-Minnewauken and Beulah also received first-place consideration.

In the girls’ voting, Central Cass is on top of the poll. Kindred is getting first-place votes as well.

2nd Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Kindred (7) — 1-0 Record — 142 pts — Last week: 1-TIE

2. Enderlin (6) — 0-0 Record — 132 pts — Last week: 1-TIE

3. Four Winds-Minnewaukan (1) — 0-0 Record — 113 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. Beulah (1) — 0-0 Record — 97 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Shiloh Christian — 1-0 Record — 90 pts — Last week: 5th

6. North Border — 1-0 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 6th

7. Hillsboro-Central Valley — 0-0 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Dunseith — 1-0 Record — 44 pts — Last week: 9th

9. Tie: Flasher — 1-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: NR

Tie: Rugby — 0-0 Record — 20 pts — Last week: 10th

Others receiving votes: Ellendale (0-0), Bowman County (1-0), Powers Lake (0-0), Central Cass (1-0), Dickinson Trinity (0-1), Trenton (1-0).

3rd Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (11) — 3-0 Record — 146 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Kindred (4) — 5-0 Record — 136 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Four Winds-Minnewaukan — 5-0 Record — 113 pts — Last week: 5th

4. Linton-HMB — 3-0 Record — 96 pts — Last week: 4th

5. Thompson — 4-0 Record — 83 pts — Last week: 6th

6. Grafton — 4-1 Record — 77 pts — Last week: 3rd

7. Langdon-Edmore-Munich — 3-0 Record — 58 pts — Last week: 7th

8. Shiloh Christian — 4-0 Record — 51 pts — Last week: 8th

9. Rugby — 5-0 Record — 21 pts — Last week: 10th

10. Kenmare — 3-1 Record — 19 pts — Last week: 9th

Others receiving votes: LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (4-0), Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood (4-0), Garrison (5-0), Bowman County (3-0), Grant County (4-0), Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier (4-0), Northern Cass (2-0).

