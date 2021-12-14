Century High School students put themselves in someone else’s shoes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You’ve heard the expression, “Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes.” It means before you judge someone, try to understand their situation.

It’s also the idea behind an annual project in Century High School’s leadership and peer to peer classes.

Their “SHOES” project is good news, as it teaches students some important life lessons.

Rachael Lubale isn’t an artist.

“I’m not a very big art fan,” the Century High School sophomore admitted.

But she is a big fan of this shoe project.

Lubale created these shoes in her Peer-to-Peer class. One represents her; the other, her shoe buddy.

Shoes created by students in Century High School’s Peer to Peer and Leadership classes were all on display at the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative.

SHOES is short for “Stories of Hope, Optimism and Expressions of Strength.” The idea is to get kids thinking about what it might be like to walk in someone else’s shoes.

Amber Olson’s shoes are a reflection an unlikely friendship, between her and her shoe buddy, Adam.

“I hope that when people look at the shoes that they take away that this is my personality and this is his and though although people can have a lot of differences, they can have a lot of similarities as well,” said the sophomore.

“The really cool part is they talked about the connecting point between the two shoes, what brought that friendship together what has kept that friendship going,” added her Peer to Peer instructor, Sara Bohrer.

Leadership students’ shoes tell someone else’s story.

Kambree Hauglie’s shoes represent her grandfather’s life: his struggles and how he overcame them.

“The biggest takeaway is that no matter what challenges or bad things are going through in your life, you can overcome them, and you can get through them,” said Hauglie, a sophomore leadership student at CHS.

It’s a lesson Hauglie learned by having a face-to-face conversation with her grandpa. Something her teacher says is an important life skill.

“My goal for our students was that they really could connect with somebody to have a real conversation. I don’t mean a texting conversation or an Instagram conversation. I mean a face to face talking to really get to know someone struggles, how they overcome their struggles,” explained her leadership teacher, Laurie Foerderer.

Kynlee Gardner’s tell the story of two people’s struggles and how together they helped each other survive.

“I looked at their lives and related to a lot of things that they went through,” said Gardner, a senior at CHS.

You could say, she put herself in their shoes, and that has forever changed her, which is exactly the point of this project.

The shoes will be on display in the library at Century High School through next week Tuesday. The public is welcome to stop at the school and see them.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.