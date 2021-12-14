Century High School hockey team hopes to make hospital patients’ holidays a little brighter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - ‘Tis the season for giving back. Some teenagers have taken this to heart.

The hockey team at Century High School has shopped for, wrapped, and is dropping off presents for those who are having a difficult holiday. They’ve selected gifts for teenage patients at Sanford Hospital.

“Anything we can do to help others that are less fortunate, we want to do that. It shows that the team really cares about the community. I am a senior now, so I have to step up and be a leader, and any time we can do that we’re going to do it,” said Ben Mansmith, Century high school senior and right wing for Century hockey.

The team has made giving back a tradition they would like to continue. Last year, the players picked out gifts for the Giving Tree.

