Bismarck police arrest man they say grabbed teenager in store

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police arrested a Bismarck man on Sunday after they say he grabbed a teenager at a store.

Witnesses told store officials and police that 27-year-old Aren Coombs followed them around Bismarck’s south Walmart and grabbed a teen around the waist. According to court documents Coombs said he “just had to.”

Coombs, who pleaded guilty to an indecent exposure charge in 2020, is now charged with failure to register as a sexual offender and disorderly conduct.

He is in custody on a $3,000 cash bond.

