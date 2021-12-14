Amtrak adjusting COVID-19 policies for employees
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - With the vaccination executive order held up in district court, Amtrak is changing track on its employee requirements.
It will allow employees to opt into a testing program in the interim.
The railroad company believes that it can avoid service impacts with the new policy.
Amtrak says more than 97% of its employees have received at least one shot.
