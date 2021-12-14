Advertisement

Amtrak adjusting COVID-19 policies for employees

(kfyr)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - With the vaccination executive order held up in district court, Amtrak is changing track on its employee requirements.

It will allow employees to opt into a testing program in the interim.

The railroad company believes that it can avoid service impacts with the new policy.

Amtrak says more than 97% of its employees have received at least one shot.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Minot man charged with manslaughter for hunting accident
Police traffic control to cease at Bismarck’s Chick-fil-A line
Silver Alert for Tioga man
CANCELLATION: Silver Alert issued for Tioga man
Remote work states
ND attracting remote workers

Latest News

Truck approaching the Canadian border
Supply chain issues could worsen in 2022 with Canada’s COVID vaccine requirement for truckers
In their shoes
Century High School students put themselves in someone else’s shoes
Flasher Public Schools Vision Zero Schools program
Flasher Public School joins in on safe driving initiative, hopes for zero fatalities
Century Hockey Team giving back
Century High School hockey team hopes to make hospital patients’ holidays a little brighter