A year in review at the Canadian border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Although travel volumes were lower in 2021 than in previous years due to pandemic restrictions, the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) Prairie Region processed more than one million travelers, nearly 500,000 commercial trucks and nearly nine million courier shipments between Jan. 1 and Oct. 31.

CBSA spent a good part of 2021 adapting measures to allow travelers safe passage across the border and along the way they seized various contraband.

Among seizures at other ports, officers at the North Portal, Saskatchewan port of entry uncovered weapons including more than 40 prohibited rifles and magazines in a U.S. traveler’s truck.

At the North Portal they also seized 220 undeclared, prohibited knives and 22 brass knuckles in a semi-truck trailer.

Additionally, the rise of e-commerce resulted in a surge of shipments across the border. The agency saw a 117 percent increase of low value shipments across the border in the last three years alone.

