Watford City’s CTE facility delayed due to federal funding guidelines

Bakken Area Skills Center
Bakken Area Skills Center(ICON Architectural Group)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. - A planned CTE facility in Watford City will be delayed after it was revealed that grant applications did not meet federal rules.

The state legislature announced they would use $70 million in CARES Act funds for CTE development, but none of the applications met the requirement of offering tele-health opportunities.

McKenzie County School District Superintendent Steve Holen said he’s hoping it’s a short delay and is optimistic in securing $10 million after making some changes in the application.

“The general message is a lot of work is being done. We have a very good application. I think we’re in a good spot,” said Holen.

Groups have until the end of the month to resubmit their applications.

