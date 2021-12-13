Watford City’s CTE facility delayed due to federal funding guidelines

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - A planned CTE facility in Watford City will be delayed after it was revealed that grant applications did not meet federal rules.

The state legislature announced they would use $70 million in CARES Act funds for CTE development, but none of the applications met the requirement of offering tele-health opportunities.

McKenzie County School District Superintendent Steve Holen said he’s hoping it’s a short delay and is optimistic in securing $10 million after making some changes in the application.

“The general message is a lot of work is being done. We have a very good application. I think we’re in a good spot,” said Holen.

Groups have until the end of the month to resubmit their applications.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.