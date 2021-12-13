Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Eric Wentz

Eric Wentz
Eric Wentz(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Eric Wentz is a returning senior on the Minot boys’ basketball team and brings much needed experience to the court for the team. That’s why he’s our United Community Bank Athlete of the Week.

Wentz returns to the court after being named an all-WDA athlete last year. He loves all sports but says basketball is a favorite.

“Obviously, basketball is the best sport, but being able to share that with your teammates every day is just something special. So, I would say the friendships you make in basketball is what keeps me coming back,” said Wentz.

He’s part of what the coach calls the “nucleus of experience” that’s going to help get the new players ready for the season.

“A great ambassador for what we do, and he’s the kid that we’re going to have to rely on. He’s an extremely talented young man, he guards extremely well, very well versed, very versatile kid, and now it’s just a matter of him taking on that senior role of being that leader,” said Dean Winczewski, coach.

Number five on the court, he adapts to the situation around him, drawing on years of experience.

“I started to fall in love with basketball in middle school because of the fast pace of the game. There are so many different things that can happen, and I think that’s really interesting,” said Wentz.

He’s looking at double majoring in business and computer science after high school.

Minot boys’ basketball will play their next game at Bismarck-St. Mary’s Tuesday at 7:45 p.m.

