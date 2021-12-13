Solheim staff promotes school spirit with new mascot, school song

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Remember the old chant, “We’ve got spirit yes we do, we’ve got spirit how ‘bout you?”

You’ll hear that at most any high school sporting event you attend.

But school spirit isn’t reserved only for high school. One Bismarck elementary school is working hard to boost school spirit in their building too. And what they’re doing at Solheim Elementary is good news.

It’s hard not to smile when you’re greeted with a hug and a high five from your school’s mascot.

“He’s saying welcome to school,” said Teagan Wood, a kindergarten student at Solheim.

“It’s good because you get to give him high fives,” added her classmate, Brooklin Haider.

Every few days the Solheim Cougar greets students as they arrive at school in the morning. There are hugs, high fives, and lots and lots of smiles. The idea is to get kids excited to be here, to start their day on a good note and to build a little school spirit.

Staff at Solheim is also doing that, with a new school song. Music teacher Abelardo Flores wrote the melody around the words to the school’s Cougar Code of Conduct.

“It gets them excited to learn and to achieve and to accomplish things that they want to do,” Flores explained.

“It’s just our own song and no one else has it,” said fourth grader Elizabeth Wittmayer.

And that’s got these kids proud to be Solheim Cougars.

There’s also a “cheer” version of the school song that involves clapping and roaring.

