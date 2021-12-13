Police traffic control to cease at Bismarck’s Chick-fil-A line

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Chick-fil-A opened to heavy traffic along 3rd street in Bismarck nearly two weeks ago.

The fast-food company hired additional traffic patrols for the first few days, but some have noticed law enforcement presence continued last Friday and Saturday.

Officers say the measures are preventative.

“No major issues [so far]. That’s what we are trying to avoid are collisions and people getting hit by cars and causing problems like that. That was our ultimate goal to avoid traffic collisions,” said Bismarck Police Department traffic commander Jeff Solemsaas.

Law enforcement patrolling the area were officers not on street duty at the time. They were paid overtime by Chick-fil-A.

Solemsaas says Bismarck Police have not been contacted by the company for any future patrols.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.