Not guilty plea entered in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. – The third suspect charged in a January 2020 murder in Minot has waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., with accomplice to murder and three other charges in the killing of 29-year-old Dominick Stephens.

Two other men have already struck plea deals and are serving sentences for their involvement in Stephens’ death.

Cooper has already been sentenced to 25 years for killing two people in a crash in Wisconsin while fleeing from U.S. Marshals four months after Stephens’ killing.

Cooper will be back in district court in Minot on March 29. He faces the chance of life in prison if convicted.

