ND attracting remote workers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One of the biggest adjustments for many employees during the pandemic was transitioning to remote work. But, now that some people can work from wherever they want, it has quite literally opened up a world of possibility. North Dakota, is high on the list of preferred destinations.

Remote workers who once needed to live close to their offices in expensive, highly-populated cities are now reconsidering their living options. States like North Dakota are becoming attractive options for remote professionals. North Dakota Commissioner of Commerce James Lieman says the North Dakota is primed for people who want to love where they live and work.

“We have the highest internet speed in the nation. You can grow in any community across the state and still not get behind your peers if you have a job from the bay area or from the northeastern United States, you can do it right here,” Lieman says.

In addition to infrastructure, North Dakota communities are investing in themselves.

“Communities across the state are revitalizing their downtowns so you’re seeing new amenities, updated attractions, more walkable neighborhoods, etc. So all those things combined make our state very special,” he said.

One of the biggest considerations families are making when planning a move is cost of living and quality of education. In those areas, Lieman says North Dakota is prepared to meet the needs of the whole family.

“Communities across the state offer low cost of living. That’s not just the mortgage but it’s also the internet cost, the power cost, water, etc., we offer some of the lowest costs there as well for your kids, they’ll have access to quality education, science, technology, engineering, math and arts,” says Commissioner Lieman.

These initiatives, set in motion by state leaders over the last few years, have positioned North Dakota as a destination for households moving out of urban areas, seeking a more balanced quality of life.

And it’s working.

From 2010 to 2019, North Dakota’s population grew more than 13%. Recently, the state legislature allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds to shore up infrastructure and economic development needs. Communities across the state are poised, and ready, to welcome relocating workers.

According to ‘Ziply Fiber,’ North Dakota is ranked number one for states that remote professionals would consider moving to.

