Minot man charged with manslaughter for hunting accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Minot man has been charged with manslaughter after prosecutors say he shot another man in the head while hunting coyotes.

Friday, 58-year-old Andrew Azure was issued a criminal summons for crimes stemming from January 2021 shooting death of Dale Merbach in McHenry County.

Azure is charged with manslaughter, a class B felony. If convicted, he could face 10 years in prison. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of ingesting methamphetamine.

Judge Michael Hurly set Azure’s initial appearance for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.