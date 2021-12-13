Medora Musical installing elevator to reduce walkway traffic

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Depending on the night, it can take up to an hour to exit the Medora Musical. To expedite traffic the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation is building a high capacity elevator.

It’s part of the foundations “Access Medora” initiative.

Once it’s completed, golf carts will no longer be needed and wait times will be dramatically reduced.

Medora Musical elevator (Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation)

The foundation says the experience for guests with sensory and mobility needs will be “much” improved.

The Engelstad foundation gifted $1 million to get the project going.

The elevator is expected to be complete and in use by mid-summer.

