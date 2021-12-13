Advertisement

Mandan driver accused of hitting and killing a person enters guilty plea

(kfyr)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan driver who police say hit and killed a person on Mandan’s Main Street has entered a guilty plea.

Twenty-year-old TC Younger Carry Moccasin was 19 when Mandan police say he drove into the victim, 42-year-old Mark Streeper, just before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2020. Streeper died at the scene.

Bismarck police say Carry Moccasin had been arrested in Bismarck for driving under the influence just seven hours before he struck the victim.

Monday, Carry Moccasin pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI. He pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor drug charges.

Judge Pamela Nesvig ordered a presentence investigation to be completed before she accepts Carry Moccasin’s plea.

