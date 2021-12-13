Advertisement

Man charged in fatal stabbing in California arrested in Berthold on probation violation

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. – A California man is in custody in Minot after Berthold Police said they found out he had absconded from his parole stemming from a fatal stabbing near Bakersfield.

Berthold Police said they arrested 46-year-old Chad Kallevig of Bakersfield Saturday night during a traffic stop.

Investigators said Kallevig had faced a first-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of a man in the town of Oildale, near Bakersfield, and he later pleaded “no contest” on an involuntary manslaughter charge.

According to the Bakersfield Californian, Kallevig stabbed a 31-year-old man once during a fight at a motel in August of 2015 before fleeing, and was arrested the next day.

Online records indicate Kallevig is held in the Ward County Jail pending extradition.

