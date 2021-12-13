Advertisement

Judge sets felony jury trial for Bismarck woman accused of felony child abuse

21-year-old Kierra Station of Bismarck
21-year-old Kierra Station of Bismarck
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A South Central District judge set a felony jury trial for a woman accused of severely injuring a five-month-old.

In October, police arrested 21-year-old Kierra Station of Bismarck for child abuse after the department received a call from hospital social workers about an infant with bi-lateral skull fractures.

Court documents report that Station told investigators the child had been crying inconsolably before she lost control, threw him onto a couch, and hit him with an open hand. Station said the child went to sleep but she noticed something was physically wrong when he woke up.

The baby was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for symptoms of seizures.

Monday, Station pleaded not guilty to the charge. Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma set Station’s felony jury trial for April 5th.

