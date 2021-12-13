Happy Birthday National Guard!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dec. 13, 1636 is the day the first militia regiments in North America were organized in Massachusetts.

At that time, the colony was organized into three regiments. The descendants of these are the 181st infantry, 182nd infantry, 101st artillery and the 101st Engineer Battalion of the Massachusetts Army National Guard.

According to nationalguard.mil, “Our ability to recognize December 13, 1636, as the organization date of the oldest Army National Guard units is based in law. The Militia Act of May 8, 1792, permitted militia units organized before the May 8, 1792, to retain their “customary privileges.” This provision of the militia act was perpetuated by the Militia Act of 1903, the National Defense Act of 1916, and by subsequent law.”

By the way, the Air National Guard birthday is Sept. 18, 1947.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.