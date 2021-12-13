Advertisement

Doorbell video of masked crook leads police to arrest Bismarck man for burglary, theft

Paris Moody
Paris Moody(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 25-year-old man they say stole items from porches and cars.

A witness told police his Ring doorbell camera showed a person wearing dark clothing and a face mask attempting to enter his home Saturday just before 4 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found Paris Moody of Bismarck leaning into a pickup truck that wasn’t his. Police say when they approached, Moody fled on foot.

As they caught up with Moody, officers say he admitted to stealing items from cars and taking packages from porches.

Moody is charged with burglary, theft, refusal to halt, and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Jon Erickson
ND Guardsman promoted to general officer
Man charged
Man charged in fatal stabbing in California arrested in Berthold on probation violation
Minot man arrested, charged with sexually assaulting sleeping woman at party
Carol Feist
Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws arrested in Montana

Latest News

Despite smoking age being risen, teens still vape
Lottery winner Williston
$100,000 Powerball winner in Williston
21-year-old Kierra Station of Bismarck
Judge sets felony jury trial for Bismarck woman accused of felony child abuse
Mandan driver accused of hitting and killing a person enters guilty plea