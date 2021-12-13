Doorbell video of masked crook leads police to arrest Bismarck man for burglary, theft

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a 25-year-old man they say stole items from porches and cars.

A witness told police his Ring doorbell camera showed a person wearing dark clothing and a face mask attempting to enter his home Saturday just before 4 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found Paris Moody of Bismarck leaning into a pickup truck that wasn’t his. Police say when they approached, Moody fled on foot.

As they caught up with Moody, officers say he admitted to stealing items from cars and taking packages from porches.

Moody is charged with burglary, theft, refusal to halt, and unlawful entry into a vehicle.

He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.