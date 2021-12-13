Despite smoking age being risen, teens still vape

MINOT, N.D. – This December marks two years since the federal government raised the smoking age to 21. However, teens are still getting their hands on smoking devices.

“Vaping has become an absolute nightmare for these schools,” said Bonnie Riely, First District Health Unit’s Tobacco Treatment Specialist.

Vaping has become a common activity among North Dakota teens.

According to the CDC, just over 33% of the state’s 9-12 graders vape at least once a day.

“Once they get hooked, they are hooked for life. Hook ‘em young, hook ‘em for life, that’s what these evil tobacco companies are hoping for because nicotine is one of the most addictive know substances out there,” said Riely.

And because of so many vaping devices are easy to use, teens can use them practically anywhere without a trace.

“Bathrooms are kind of a tricky place. they are hard to patrol, hard to nail down because we want to give those kids privacy but at the same time it has become a popular place for kids to go in and use,” said Caisee Sandusky, a school resource office for Minot Public Schools.

Despite the increase of the smoking age and other legislation to limit smoking devices, schools like Magic City Campus still see teens picking up the harmful habit.

“There is always a work around it seems like and the one-time use vapes have become a little bit more popular because of the legislation to not allow the flavored pods, so it seems like it’s always a cat and mouse game,” said David McQueen, assistant principal at Magic City Campus.

Kids younger and younger are becoming addicted.

“I think that we are trending down towards you know some of those younger teens just because of again the acceptability and the unknown risks of vaping that kids don’t realize,” said Sandusky.

Magic City Campus has a vaping task force to help educate students at the school and throughout the district on the harm of vaping and smoking to help put a stop to the habit before kids even pick it up.

Magic City Campus does work closely with First District Health Unit to refer students if they need help quitting.

For more information about the risks of vaping, follow this link.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.