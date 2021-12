WILLISTON, N.D. - A murder trial scheduled in Williston this week has been moved to next April.

Williams County District Judge Josh Rustad granted a continuance for Tevin Freeman on Dec. 10.

Freeman is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Erica Herrera last year.

His trial is now scheduled for the week of April 4.

