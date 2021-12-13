Coal counties association looking for answers to concerns about planned Beulah hydrogen hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Clean Sustainable Energy Authority will meet on Tuesday to discuss funding a number of projects, including a $1.75 billion hydrogen production plant in Beulah. While state officials said this will be vital in reaching carbon neutrality, leaders around that area want to hear answers about what it means to the coal industry.

This hub, expected to be the biggest blue hydrogen plant in North America, will turn natural gas from the Bakken into hydrogen while capturing CO2 during the process. A group representing three coal-producing counties is questioning what it would do to their industry.

The Great Plains Synfuels Plant currently turns lignite into natural gas and other products, which is why the Coal Conversion Counties Association wants to know what the move to turning natural gas to hydrogen would mean for the workers currently there.

“If you reduce (coal production) by 6 million tons, what kind of layoffs will you have at the facility? So, obviously, you’re not going to have the same amount of employees if you have a mining reduction of 6 million tons,” said John Phillips, association chairman

Phillips said they have invited representatives from Bakken Energy to address the concerns, but have not heard back. That’s because CEO Mike Hopkins wants to meet with the employees at Great Plains Synfuels Plant first, with him saying those jobs will be safe.

“I’m confident within the next 30 days, we’ll be able to actually host that event and have that done, and then we would welcome and seek out engagement with all community interests, including the Coal Conversion Counties Association,” said Hopkins.

The Association last week sent a letter to Governor Doug Burgum saying that state funding for this project would compete with funds used to “promote and secure our lignite industry.”

In the letter, they said: “We believe state dollars should only be used to expand our energy resources, not substitute one energy resource for another, especially when there exist numerous questions whether hydrogen can ever be used as a viable fuel.”

Bakken Energy has since sent a reply to Burgum refuting a number of their claims, calling them “incorrect and if left uncorrected could materially mislead people.” In their letter, the company said there is increasing demand for hydrogen in a number of uses including transportation, heating, and power, which is why they are excited about making North Dakota a leader in clean hydrogen.

Bakken energy is requesting $10 million in grants and a $100 million loan.

The clean sustainable energy authority will make a recommendation on Tuesday, with a final decision to be made by the Industrial Commission next week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.