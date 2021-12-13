Advertisement

Broncos honor Demaryius Thomas with 38-10 rout of the Lions

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) kneels pre game against the Detroit Lions in...
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) kneels pre game against the Detroit Lions in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec 12, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)(Bart Young | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2021
DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos honored the late Demaryius Thomas with a 38-10 win over Detroit and tributes including a video montage and a moment of silence.

It was on the field where they did their best to remember their humble former receiver who died at his home in Georgia on Thursday at age 33. T

he Broncos lit up the Lions the way Thomas did to so many teams during his time in Denver that included two Super Bowl trips with Peyton Manning. T

he Lions were coming off their first win of the season, but were waylaid by COVID-19 setbacks.

