$100,000 Powerball winner in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota Powerball player is $100,000 richer this holiday season.

Lottery officials say the lucky player hit it big by matching four white balls in Saturday night’s drawing on a ticket sold at Simonson’s in Williston, which was exciting for both the holder and the store’s manager. The store itself receives a payout when it sells a winning ticket.

