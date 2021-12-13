Advertisement

$100,000 Powerball winner in Williston

Lottery winner Williston
Lottery winner Williston(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota Powerball player is $100,000 richer this holiday season.

Lottery officials say the lucky player hit it big by matching four white balls in Saturday night’s drawing on a ticket sold at Simonson’s in Williston, which was exciting for both the holder and the store’s manager. The store itself receives a payout when it sells a winning ticket.

