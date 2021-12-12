Volunteers needed for Minot Wreaths Across America ceremony

MINOT, N.D. – If you live in the Minot area, you have a chance next weekend to honor those who gave their lives for our country this holiday season.

Organizers behind the Minot Wreaths Across America ceremony are still looking for volunteers to help lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at Rosehill Memorial Cemetery Saturday, Dec. 18.

Anyone interested should go to Vincent United Methodist Church this Friday, Dec. 17, at 6:30 p.m.

They’ll be laying wreaths on 1,080 graves, and have more than enough sponsored wreaths for this year.

“This year our wreath total came up 1,588 wreaths that were sponsored this year. Last year we only had a little over 1,200. So that’s a big increase,” said Richard Reuer, organizer for Minot Wreaths Across America.

Extra sponsorships for wreaths beyond what’s needed at Rosehill will go to the placement of wreaths on the graves of North Dakota veterans at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Dec. 18.

