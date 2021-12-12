ND Outdoors: preparing for ice fishing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the time of year when anglers start digging out their ice fishing equipment. In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson gives us a preview on how things are shaping up this winter for fishing.

North Dakota has been in a severe drought for more than a year, however, most lakes are still doing OK heading into winter.

“I wish we had more water, but we’re still in pretty good shape. We’re down maybe two to five feet from a year ago. The good news is we’ve had these recent rains pretty much across the state, and a lot of the lakes have come up five-six inches. So we’re going into winter at least a little wetter than we were this time last year, so we’re in decent shape,” said Greg Power, ND Game and Fish fisheries division chief.

Ice fishing is certainly a popular outdoor activity during North Dakota’s leanest months.

“Ice fishing has become kind of a big deal and on average we’ll have about a fourth, 25% of our entire annual effort is ice fishing in North Dakota,” said Power.

Ice anglers typically target walleye, northern pike and perch through the ice.

“Our walleye populations are probably near record levels. Lots and lots of new walleye lakes across the state. But we still have a fair amount of perch and pike opportunity too,” said Power.

Mother Nature will dictate the ease of access to lakes this winter.

“It’d be nice to have an open first half of the winter so people can get out there and enjoy the resource. But we’d also like to have some snow at the back end of it so we could get some runoff,” said Power.

If you’ve never been ice fishing, there’s a weekend coming up where North Dakota residents can participate without purchasing a license.

“And we do it during the holidays between Christmas and New Year’s. And the whole idea is just to get, when family and friends are back for the holidays to get them out, give them something to go out and try for a couple hours. So it’s open statewide. This year, it’s December 25th, Christmas Day and the day after, 25th and 26th,” said Power.

There’s a wealth of information about ice fishing on the Game and Fish Department’s website.

