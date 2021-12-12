ND Guardsman promoted to general officer

BISMARCK, N.D. - North Dakota National Guard officer Jon J. Erickson was promoted to brigadier general Friday at the Raymond J. Bohn armory in Bismarck during a ceremony witnessed by family, friends and fellow Guard members. The North Dakota adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, presided over the ceremony.

Promotions to general officer rank are reserved for only the highest leadership positions within the U.S. Army. Erickson, who assumed command of the North Dakota National Guard’s Land Component Command on Nov. 20, has served on active duty and in the National Guard for over 27 years.

“Congratulations to Jon Erickson on this well-earned promotion to general officer,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, commander in chief of the North Dakota National Guard. “This promotion and command of our Guard Soldiers clearly demonstrates the trust and level of responsibly placed in him by the National Guard. His service to the citizens of our state is greatly appreciated.”

Erickson commands over 3,000 North Dakota National Guard Soldiers. His wife Janelle assisted with the promotion by affixing the single star onto his uniform.

“Jon Erickson has demonstrated his ability to successful lead Soldiers at all echelons of command, during federal deployments and in support of state emergency response,” said Dohrmann. “This promotion is fully deserving because of his continual demonstrated dedication to mission accomplishment.”

Erickson has nearly three decades of military experience. In 1994, he was commissioned as a Military Intelligence officer through the ROTC program at the University of North Dakota. His assignments include command of Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Bliss, Texas where he deployed his unit to Saudi Arabia in support of Operation Southern Watch in 2000; Command of the 1st Battalion, 188th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, which deployed to the National Capital Region in support of Operation Noble Eagle in 2013; and command of the 141st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Fargo, where he served as commander for a multi-national force during Operation Saber Guardian in Romania in 2019.

He is a graduate of the Military Intelligence Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, Signals Intelligence Electronic Warfare Officer School, the Combined Arms and Services Staff School, the Air Defense Artillery Officer Transition Course, and Command and General Staff College. He earned a master’s degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2014.

His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4 awards), Army Commendation Medal (4 awards), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (3 awards), Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, and the Combat Action Badge. He is a recipient of the Ancient and Honorable Orders of Saint Barbara.

In addition to commanding the N.D. National Guard’s Land Component Command, Erickson serves as the full time Director of Joint Staff for the North Dakota National Guard.

