ND Farmers Union concludes conference in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers and ranchers from around the state met Saturday at the Event Center in Bismarck for the annual Farmers Union Conference. As we reported Friday, one of the big topics of the weekend was monopolization of the meat market. Saturday, they discussed solutions to the problem, one of which was shortening the supply chain.

“How do we create shorter supply chains? Well, from our perspective, we feel that that requires investing here in North Dakota, so we have those value-added Ag enterprises really thriving and creating new opportunities for our producers,” said Matt Perdue with ND Farmers Union.

One example of investing in North Dakota is building local and regional supply chains, so the cattle and meat don’t need to leave the state to be processed.

The conference wrapped up Saturday evening and included speeches from national Farmers Union delegates. For more information about future conferences and everything farm and ranch, visit the North Dakota Farmers Union website, ndfu.org.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.