Bismarck-area law enforcement toy drive

By Jasmine Patera
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Saturday, four law enforcement agencies gathered to collect toys for children this Christmas season.

The toy drive aimed to gather food and toys for needy families who wouldn’t normally be able to experience those things during Christmas. The police have partnered with non-profit organizations to help distribute the gifts for people in Bismarck-Mandan. Sergeant Wade Kadrmas said the event is very rewarding.

“It does bring a smile to our face, able to interact knowing what we’re going to be doing here, and giving back to the community,” said Kadrmas.

Sergeant Kadrmas said they hope to collect more than one thousand toys. He said the highway patrol plans to do another toy drive in Fargo.

