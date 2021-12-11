Woman accused of stealing $134,000 from Bismarck-based in-laws arrested in Montana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 56-year-old woman accused of committing wire fraud against her in-laws has been taken into custody in Jefferson County, Montana on a Burleigh County warrant.

Police say in October, Carol Feist claimed to be her Bismarck-based in-laws to transfer $134,000 to a Montana title company which she then used to make a down payment on a home. Law enforcement said she forged Feist’s father-in-law’s signature as a co-signer.

The 86 and 87-year-old in-laws told officers they did not approve the transfer or know Feist was purchasing a home.

Fiest is charged with theft and unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

She is held at the Jefferson County Detention Center with no bond. She waived an extradition hearing, which would allow law enforcement to bring her to North Dakota on these charges.

