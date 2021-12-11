Police said doorbell camera video of package thefts led to arrest of trio

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three men were arrested in Burleigh County Wednesday after Bismarck police said they stole packages from porches.

Police said they reviewed doorbell camera footage and saw 23-year-old Austin Lippert of Bismarck, 27-year-old William Brandao of Bismarck, and 25-year-old Jeffrey Erickson of Mandan using a van to drive up and take unattended parcels.

According to the affidavit, the men are accused of stealing from homes, apartment buildings and a garage in Bismarck.

All three are charged with theft.

